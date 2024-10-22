239 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.18.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $33,007,175. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

