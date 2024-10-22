241 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,000.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $1,032.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $918.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $839.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

