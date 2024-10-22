2,738 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,599,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,152,000 after purchasing an additional 53,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,730,000 after buying an additional 182,120 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,722,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,240,000 after buying an additional 439,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,566,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 33.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 631,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WFRD opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $82.16 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFRD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

