28,668 Shares in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after acquiring an additional 174,356 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 342,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 139,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGRO opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $79.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.