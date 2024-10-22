2,876 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 47,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $777,285. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

