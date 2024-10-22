292 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIGI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,735,000 after acquiring an additional 367,987 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 578,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 124,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

