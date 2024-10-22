52,368 Shares in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adicet Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 39.4% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 833,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,503 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACET opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACET. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

