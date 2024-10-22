783 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 783 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 68.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 4.2 %
Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
