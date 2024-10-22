875 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.1% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GLD opened at $251.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $253.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

