Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Gregory W. Buckley Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 1,000 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $23,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,970.94. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PEO opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

