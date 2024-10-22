ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. ADT has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.65-0.75 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.53. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

