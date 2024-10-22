Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,451,945,000 after purchasing an additional 382,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,215,998,000 after purchasing an additional 707,705 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $255.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.57.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

