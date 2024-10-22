Allison Transmission (ALSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.4 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $912,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.