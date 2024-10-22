Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 60,405 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $59,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,251,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $610,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $19,824,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $90.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

