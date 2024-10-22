Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 96,409 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,409 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.76% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $58,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 21,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 12,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

