Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,549 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $52,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $372.59 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $380.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

