Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $58.16 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $58,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 263,649 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,002,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,805,000 after purchasing an additional 420,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,148,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,728,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.47.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

