Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1,181.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 501,579 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $71,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

