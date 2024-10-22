Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 588,792 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588,792 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $59,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

EWJ opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

