Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

Get Allstate alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Trading Down 1.4 %

ALL opened at $192.64 on Monday. Allstate has a 12-month low of $121.70 and a 12-month high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.96.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 8.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $5,583,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 116.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.