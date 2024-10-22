Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.86.
ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
ALNY stock opened at $292.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 0.39.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
