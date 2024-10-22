Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average of $169.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

