Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Up 13.1% – Should You Buy?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.20 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42). Approximately 303,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,701,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.25).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89. The company has a market capitalization of £856.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,071.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

See Also

