Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Given New $20.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.75 to $20.25 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PINE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.71 million, a P/E ratio of -458.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

