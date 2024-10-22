American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. American Airlines Group has set its FY24 guidance at $0.70-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.700-1.300 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $16.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

