American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $38,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.38. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The stock has a market cap of $194.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.