Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 158,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,492,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Amigo Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

