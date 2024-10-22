Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Uber Technologies (UBER)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) recently:

10/18/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Uber Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Uber Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

