Analyzing Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) & Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO)

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 30.17% 28.35% 10.54% Euroseas 57.36% 38.07% 22.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Euroseas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $403.85 million 2.52 $145.25 million $4.19 7.53 Euroseas $205.17 million 1.44 $114.55 million $15.23 2.77

Analyst Recommendations

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas. Euroseas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Okeanis Eco Tankers and Euroseas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Euroseas 0 0 1 1 3.50

Okeanis Eco Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.42%. Euroseas has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.14%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Euroseas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Euroseas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Euroseas pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Euroseas pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Euroseas beats Okeanis Eco Tankers on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

