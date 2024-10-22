ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,251 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after buying an additional 774,315 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357,875 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 179,699 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

