Astral Resources NL (ASX:AAR) Insider Marc Ducler Acquires 412,500 Shares of Stock

Astral Resources NL (ASX:AAR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Ducler acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$49,500.00 ($33,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Astral Resources Company Profile

Astral Resources NL engages in the exploration of gold and base metal projects in Western Australia. The company also explores for copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Mandilla Gold project located in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt in the western part of the Kalgoorlie geological domain.

