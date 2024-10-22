Atomera (ATOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Atomera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.52. Atomera has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

