Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Position Boosted by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 8.1% of WJ Interests LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WJ Interests LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,336,000 after acquiring an additional 992,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,162,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,677,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,011 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,232,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after buying an additional 2,128,958 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

