Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Financial Symmetry Inc boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 64,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 603,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,255 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVUS opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.79.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

