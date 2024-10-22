Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

