Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

