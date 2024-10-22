AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Zhijian Lu Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,320,673 shares in the company, valued at $221,680,143.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $122,400.00.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $122,400.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $123,700.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.
- On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $117,300.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $119,100.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00.
AvePoint Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AVPT opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AvePoint by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AvePoint by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
