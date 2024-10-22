Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE:ASM opened at C$2.02 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.57 and a 1-year high of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$272.90 million, a PE ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of C$20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.0949153 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$64,000.00. In other Avino Silver & Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$64,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$39,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $135,670. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

