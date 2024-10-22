Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Strong-Buy

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 8.6 %

ASM stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.90 million, a PE ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.48 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.0949153 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$64,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$64,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.