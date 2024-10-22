Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) versus NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Head to Head Contrast

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A NeoVolta -87.11% -42.81% -42.54%

Volatility & Risk

Axion Power International has a beta of -3.48, indicating that its share price is 448% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoVolta $2.65 million 38.45 -$2.30 million ($0.06) -51.00

This table compares Axion Power International and NeoVolta”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoVolta.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Axion Power International and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeoVolta has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoVolta beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

