Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AYA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aya Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.46.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

TSE:AYA opened at C$18.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 209.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.06. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of C$18.72 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.6384455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

