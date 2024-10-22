Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Stephens

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK Trading Down 3.8 %

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

