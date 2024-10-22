Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 131.72% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRFH opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Greenridge Global raised shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRFH

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.