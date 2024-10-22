Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 131.72% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRFH opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.61.
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile
Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.
