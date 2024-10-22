Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,097 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 87.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 252,672 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 46.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

