Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.4 %

BDX opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $262.23.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

