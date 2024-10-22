Bel Fuse (BELFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bel Fuse has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.78. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

