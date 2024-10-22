Bel Fuse (BELFB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bel Fuse to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.34. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $85.91.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Capmk raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

