Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.47. The company has a market cap of $473.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

