Benin Management CORP Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $567.53 and its 200 day moving average is $545.90. The stock has a market cap of $506.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.