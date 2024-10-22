Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 82.51% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.54 million. On average, analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWMX stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

